DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Logo

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Description

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a tool designed to identify and manage risks associated with open-source components and software supply chains. The platform generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) automatically by analyzing uploaded projects, eliminating the need for external SBOM generation tools. The tool provides visibility into third-party components and dependencies through a Dependency Tree Graph that visualizes direct and transitive dependencies, helping identify where vulnerable packages are located within project structures. It tracks open-source packages used across projects and identifies vulnerabilities in third-party components. DerSecur SCA includes a package health scoring system that assesses the security and reliability of open-source projects by combining multiple factors into a single metric. The platform evaluates license compliance of open-source packages to help mitigate legal risks related to licensing. The tool employs a hybrid SCA+SAST analysis approach that combines Software Composition Analysis with Static Application Security Testing to perform vulnerability reachability analysis. This method identifies exploitable CVEs and pinpoints risky method calls to determine actual security risks. DerSecur SCA uses PURL (Package URL) package naming for vulnerability identification and aggregates data from multiple sources including GitHub, GitLab, Google OSV, EPSS, and NIST NVD. The platform provides risk-based prioritization through data-driven health scores to help teams make informed decisions about component usage and remediation efforts.

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) FAQ

Common questions about DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. developed by DerSecur. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Dependency Management, License Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →