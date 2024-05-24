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VicOne xZETA

by VicOne

Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Sbom
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VicOne xZETA Description

VicOne xZETA is a vulnerability and software bill of materials (SBOM) management system designed for the automotive industry. The platform performs binary analysis of vehicle software without requiring access to source code, identifying vulnerabilities across multiple categories including zero-day, undisclosed, known vulnerabilities, Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE), advanced persistent threats (APTs), and ransomware. The system generates SBOMs with version detection capabilities and provides supplier and origin details for software packages. It supports multiple bill of materials formats including hardware bills of materials (HBOMs) and cryptographic bills of materials (CBOMs), with export capabilities in SPDX and CycloneDX formats compliant with NTIA SBOM requirements. xZETA incorporates the VicOne Vulnerability Impact Rating (VVIR) technology to prioritize vulnerabilities based on system environment and product usage scenarios. The platform includes an automotive threat intelligence database that tracks global cybersecurity incidents and correlates them with relevant vulnerabilities, aligned with ISO/SAE 21434 standards. The system integrates with CI/CD processes for automated SBOM extraction and vulnerability monitoring. It detects sensitive data within firmware, provides open-source license visibility, and includes role-based access control (RBAC) for user permission management. The platform allows modification of CVSS scores after investigation and supports compliance with UN R155 requirements.

VicOne xZETA FAQ

Common questions about VicOne xZETA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VicOne xZETA is Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security developed by VicOne. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SBOM.

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