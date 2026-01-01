Anchore Secure Logo

Anchore Secure is a container security platform that automates scanning of source code and container images for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. The product generates Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) using Syft technology and performs continuous vulnerability monitoring by storing SBOMs and alerting on newly discovered vulnerabilities without requiring rescans. The platform scans container images across common language ecosystems, operating systems, and software vendors. It aggregates security feeds from GitHub, CVE5, NVD, and major vendors to provide vulnerability intelligence. The SBOM-based approach enables historical analysis to determine if previously shipped software was susceptible to newly disclosed vulnerabilities. Anchore Secure includes capabilities for malware detection, secret scanning using regular expression parsing, and false positive/negative mitigation through developer-provided package metadata. The platform provides runtime context by building an inventory of running images in Kubernetes clusters, allowing security teams to prioritize remediation based on active deployments. The product supports policy-based compliance checks and integrates into CI/CD pipelines and container registries. It offers reporting capabilities and maintains historical exposure data for forensic analysis. The platform is designed for organizations implementing DevSecOps or compliance programs for containerized software delivery.

