Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis

Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies

Application Security
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis Description

Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is a software composition analysis tool designed to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in open source dependencies within application code. The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities across code repositories and build pipelines to detect security issues before production deployment. The tool performs dependency scanning at multiple stages of the software development lifecycle, including code-level analysis and pipeline-level scanning. It identifies vulnerable open source components and license compliance violations within software projects. The platform includes prioritization capabilities to help security and development teams focus on the most critical vulnerabilities. It provides automated scanning functionality that continuously monitors for new vulnerabilities in dependencies as they are discovered. Cycode SCA operates as part of an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, offering visibility into open source components used across the software supply chain. The tool supports license risk identification to help organizations maintain compliance with open source licensing requirements. The solution is designed for enterprise environments and integrates scanning capabilities into development workflows. It provides dashboards and reporting features to track vulnerability status and remediation progress across projects and teams.

Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis FAQ

Common questions about Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies developed by Cycode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Dependency Scanning.

