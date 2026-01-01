MergeBase Software Composition Analysis Description

MergeBase is a Software Composition Analysis platform that identifies and manages vulnerabilities in open source components throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform provides visibility into software supply chain risks and helps organizations respond to known vulnerabilities in their applications. The tool scans applications to detect vulnerable open source components and provides real-time alerts when new vulnerabilities are discovered. It integrates into multiple stages of the SDLC including code repositories, build processes, and runtime environments. The platform generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) documents to track component inventory and dependencies. MergeBase includes capabilities to minimize false positives by identifying unused code and vulnerable components that are not actively exploited. The platform offers automated remediation guidance during development and can block attacks on vulnerable components in production environments. It provides upgrade recommendations based on risk assessment, compatibility analysis, and component popularity. The solution monitors applications continuously for new vulnerabilities and provides alerts when threats emerge. It aims to reduce mean time to repair by delivering actionable intelligence about which vulnerabilities require immediate attention. The platform includes runtime protection capabilities to detect and defend against exploitation attempts on known vulnerabilities in production systems.