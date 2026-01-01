DeepSource SCA Description

DeepSource SCA is a Software Composition Analysis platform designed to identify and manage security vulnerabilities in software dependencies and supply chains. The platform performs reachability analysis to determine if vulnerable code paths are actually used in the codebase, providing code context for vulnerability assessment. The tool includes Autofix AI capabilities that generate automated remediation suggestions for identified vulnerabilities. It implements baseline PR gates to prevent new vulnerabilities from being introduced through pull requests, allowing teams to control what security issues block code merges. DeepSource SCA provides license compliance analysis to track and manage open source license obligations across dependencies. The platform calculates dynamic risk scores that can be customized for organization-specific prioritization of vulnerabilities. The tool offers automatic target detection to identify dependencies and vulnerable components without manual configuration. It includes advanced filtering capabilities for sorting and managing vulnerabilities based on various criteria. DeepSource SCA integrates with version control platforms including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. The platform is designed for application security teams working in modern development environments and supports continuous monitoring of software supply chain security.