Snyk Open Source Description

Snyk Open Source is a developer-first software composition analysis (SCA) solution that helps teams find, prioritize, and fix security vulnerabilities and license issues in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates directly into IDEs, CLIs, pull requests, CI/CD pipelines, and production environments to identify vulnerable dependencies early and continuously. The tool provides risk-based prioritization using a dynamic Risk Score that evaluates vulnerabilities across multiple factors including reachability analysis, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS scores, and business context to help teams focus on mission-critical risks. Snyk automates remediation through one-click pull requests with required upgrades and patches, using customizable PR templates that match organizational requirements. Snyk Open Source continuously monitors projects for newly disclosed vulnerabilities, with over 24,000 new vulnerabilities discovered in 2024 alone. The platform supports multiple programming languages including JavaScript, Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, Go, C++, and PHP, scanning both direct and transitive dependencies. The solution includes license compliance management, SBOM support, and real-time reporting for regulatory and internal security policy evaluation. It integrates with developer tools across the SDLC including source code management systems, CI/CD tools, container platforms, and deployment environments. The platform is backed by Snyk's proprietary vulnerability intelligence database maintained by their security research team.