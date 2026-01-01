Invicti Software Composition Analysis Description

Invicti Application Security provides Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities that combine static and dynamic analysis to identify and validate vulnerabilities in open-source components. The platform addresses limitations of legacy SCA tools by offering proof-based validation to confirm which component vulnerabilities are actually exploitable in applications, reducing false positives with 99.98% confirmation accuracy. The solution provides both static SCA coverage to identify vulnerabilities in all declared components and dynamic SCA during runtime scans to flag only components actively in use. It traces vulnerabilities through full dependency chains including transitive dependencies and correlates SCA results with DAST, SAST, API, and container findings for unified vulnerability management. Key capabilities include automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, open-source license risk detection for compliance, and dynamic risk scoring using threat intelligence and runtime context. The platform deduplicates and suppresses noisy alerts across all tools to provide prioritized, actionable findings. Invicti SCA integrates into CI/CD pipelines to enable automated policy enforcement, build blocking based on risk thresholds, and workflow automation. It syncs with leading vulnerability databases to ensure current CVE coverage and provides AI-powered remediation guidance with an internal knowledge base for reuse across development teams. The solution is part of the broader Invicti Application Security Platform and ASPM offering.