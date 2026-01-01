Snyk Open Source License Compliance
Snyk Open Source License Compliance
Snyk Open Source License Compliance Description
Snyk Open Source License Compliance is a software composition analysis tool that manages open source license compliance throughout the development lifecycle. The product enables developers to perform license testing at every stage of development without disrupting their workflow. The tool provides automated policy enforcement and management capabilities, allowing organizations to customize license compliance policies based on their specific requirements. It integrates compliance checks into existing development workflows, including pull requests and CI/CD pipelines, to prevent noncompliant code from entering builds. The product offers visibility into open source license usage across all projects within an organization. It includes dependency tracking functionality that provides a full dependency path, enabling teams to understand how license issues were introduced into their codebase. This accelerates the triage process for identifying and resolving license compliance issues. Organizations can configure automated scanning for license compliance as part of their continuous integration and deployment processes. The tool supports policy customization to prioritize the most critical license compliance issues for specific projects.
