The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security Logo

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security

AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security Description

The Code Registry is an application and software supply chain security platform that performs automated security analysis across entire codebases. The platform scans all repositories and code projects to identify vulnerabilities, dependencies, and compliance issues without requiring developers to specify individual packages or commits. The tool generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) by analyzing all components, coding languages, file types, open source software, and third-party licenses across projects. It supports over 500 programming languages including PHP, C#, ReactJs, Java, and .NET. The platform includes AI-powered security triaging through an assistant named Ada that helps prioritize vulnerabilities and suggests fixes. Users can track security issue resolution, view complete issue history, and identify where problems occur across multiple files. For open source components, the platform provides compliance checklists, license details, version tracking, and exports in common SBOM formats. It analyzes code complexity and identifies whether languages include open source components. The platform performs holistic security scans against historical code, including code that may be years old, checking for new security vulnerabilities. All security issues, outdated dependencies, and compliance data are exportable and trackable through the platform interface.

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security FAQ

Common questions about The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning developed by The Code Registry. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Software Supply Chain, SBOM, AI Powered Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →