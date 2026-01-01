The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security Description

The Code Registry is an application and software supply chain security platform that performs automated security analysis across entire codebases. The platform scans all repositories and code projects to identify vulnerabilities, dependencies, and compliance issues without requiring developers to specify individual packages or commits. The tool generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) by analyzing all components, coding languages, file types, open source software, and third-party licenses across projects. It supports over 500 programming languages including PHP, C#, ReactJs, Java, and .NET. The platform includes AI-powered security triaging through an assistant named Ada that helps prioritize vulnerabilities and suggests fixes. Users can track security issue resolution, view complete issue history, and identify where problems occur across multiple files. For open source components, the platform provides compliance checklists, license details, version tracking, and exports in common SBOM formats. It analyzes code complexity and identifies whether languages include open source components. The platform performs holistic security scans against historical code, including code that may be years old, checking for new security vulnerabilities. All security issues, outdated dependencies, and compliance data are exportable and trackable through the platform interface.