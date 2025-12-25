SCANOSS Security Dataset Logo

SCANOSS Security Dataset

Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code

SCANOSS Security Dataset Description

SCANOSS Security Dataset is a vulnerability detection solution that identifies security issues across all components in code, including undeclared and transitive dependencies. The product scans code locally using the SCANOSS agent and generates a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). The SBOM is then enriched in real-time with vulnerability data from multiple sources. The dataset cross-references vulnerability information from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), Open Source Vulnerabilities (OSV), and GitHub Advisories. This approach enables detection of vulnerabilities in both declared and hidden dependencies that may be overlooked by traditional security tools. The workflow consists of three steps: scanning code with SCANOSS to generate an SBOM, matching SBOM data against live vulnerability feeds, and receiving risk scoring and remediation information via API or webhook. The solution provides real-time alerts through API integration. The product addresses use cases including open source software in AI-generated code and post-quantum readiness assessment. Organizations can deploy the SCANOSS agent to perform local code scanning while maintaining data privacy, with vulnerability enrichment occurring through cloud-based feeds.

SCANOSS Security Dataset is Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code developed by SCANOSS. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CVE, Dependency Scanning.

