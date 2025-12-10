Xygeni Build Security Description

Xygeni Build Security is a build process security solution that provides continuous integrity monitoring, artifact verification, and attestation capabilities for CI/CD pipelines. The product generates SLSA attestations automatically by adding a single line to pipeline configurations, gathering evidence from every stage of the build process. The solution performs real-time verification of software materials including source code and security reports through artifact signature checks. It implements security gates in CI/CD pipelines to block tampered artifacts before delivery and verifies them again before deployment to prevent compromises in production. The product supports SLSA provenance and custom in-toto attestations, enabling detailed capture of build process insights. It provides attestation for multiple predicates including vulnerability scanning results, SBOM formats such as SPDX and CycloneDX, and test results. The solution uses keyless signatures with ephemeral keys for signing attestations, eliminating the need to manage long-lived cryptographic keys. Xygeni Build Security is compatible with multiple registry types for storing and managing attestations. Users can view and download all generated attestations, providing access to security evidence and provenance data across the software supply chain. The product integrates into existing development workflows without requiring significant changes to pipeline architecture.