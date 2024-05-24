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Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning

by Corgea

SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning Description

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool that identifies vulnerable dependencies in software projects. The tool scans open-source dependencies across more than 30 programming languages and operating system ecosystems, including npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions. The platform streams vulnerability data from industry advisory feeds to detect newly published CVEs. It provides coverage for polyglot codebases, scanning multiple package managers and dependency types in a single pass. The tool includes a prioritization system that ranks vulnerabilities based on exploitability and exploit maturity. When vulnerabilities are identified, the system provides links to patched versions of affected packages to facilitate remediation. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is designed to integrate into development workflows to identify security issues in third-party dependencies before deployment. The tool aims to reduce blind spots in dependency security by providing comprehensive coverage across different language ecosystems and package managers.

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning FAQ

Common questions about Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages developed by Corgea. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SCA.

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