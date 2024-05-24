Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning Description

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool that identifies vulnerable dependencies in software projects. The tool scans open-source dependencies across more than 30 programming languages and operating system ecosystems, including npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions. The platform streams vulnerability data from industry advisory feeds to detect newly published CVEs. It provides coverage for polyglot codebases, scanning multiple package managers and dependency types in a single pass. The tool includes a prioritization system that ranks vulnerabilities based on exploitability and exploit maturity. When vulnerabilities are identified, the system provides links to patched versions of affected packages to facilitate remediation. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is designed to integrate into development workflows to identify security issues in third-party dependencies before deployment. The tool aims to reduce blind spots in dependency security by providing comprehensive coverage across different language ecosystems and package managers.