Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin

Helm has the ability to cryptographically sign and verify charts. This plugin provides integration with GnuPG, making it easier to use than the default helm signing and verifying commands. It is also more secure, since it supports passphrase-encrypted keys. It offers two operations: - sign: Sign a chart with a key - verify: Verify a signed chart with your keyring Also check out the Helm Keybase plugin. Installation: You must have GnuPG's command line client (gpg) installed and configured. $ helm plugin install https://github.com/technosophos/helm-gpg