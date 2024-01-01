Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
Helm has the ability to cryptographically sign and verify charts. This plugin provides integration with GnuPG, making it easier to use than the default helm signing and verifying commands. It is also more secure, since it supports passphrase-encrypted keys. It offers two operations: - sign: Sign a chart with a key - verify: Verify a signed chart with your keyring Also check out the Helm Keybase plugin. Installation: You must have GnuPG's command line client (gpg) installed and configured. $ helm plugin install https://github.com/technosophos/helm-gpg
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.
Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.