Lineaje SCA 360

Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages

Lineaje SCA 360 Description

Lineaje SCA 360 is a software composition analysis platform that identifies and analyzes software supply chain security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates with existing scanning tools and uses a software crawling and analysis engine to discover risks and threats across source code, artifact repositories, and containers. The platform provides continuous scanning capabilities for both source and packaged code of software components at every development stage. It includes LineajeAI, an AI-enabled search and intelligence feature that allows users to query projects across more than 170 attributes and obtain answers about applications. SCA 360 offers attestation capabilities to detect poisoned supply chains and verify the integrity of open-source and private components. The platform performs full lineage attestation to ensure that deployed software matches what was built, sourced code matches what was published, and published components originated from their claimed source code. The platform includes comparison functionality to reduce manual effort when evaluating different software products, versions, or SBOMs. Users can identify changes between versions, assess vulnerabilities, and track trends over time. The system supports automated workflows based on SBOM-based safety ratings for compliance reporting and attestations. SCA 360 provides centralized risk prioritization and remediation planning capabilities, enabling organizations to manage software supply chain security risks from a unified interface.

Common questions about Lineaje SCA 360 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lineaje SCA 360 is Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages developed by Lineaje. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Software Supply Chain, SBOM.

