Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance

Application Security
Commercial
Aikido License Risk is a software composition analysis tool that identifies and manages open-source license risks within software dependencies. The tool scans repositories and container images to detect licenses that may pose legal or intellectual property risks to organizations. The platform provides a complete inventory of all licenses in use across dependencies and assigns risk scores to each license based on multiple data sources and an LLM-powered analysis engine. Users can customize license risk scoring and mark certain licenses as internal to filter them from reports. The tool generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats with one-click export functionality. SBOMs include VEX analysis to assess real exploitability of vulnerabilities. The platform automatically includes copyright attribution information for each component to support legal review and compliance verification. Aikido License Risk translates complex legal license terms into plain language through a vetted license database, making it easier for technical teams to understand obligations and restrictions. The tool scans both source code repositories and container images to provide comprehensive license coverage across the software supply chain. The platform supports compliance with software transparency regulations and security audit requirements by enabling quick SBOM generation and license risk assessment. It integrates license scanning as part of a broader application security platform that includes dependency scanning, secrets detection, SAST, and cloud security capabilities.

Aikido License Risk is Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance

