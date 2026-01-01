Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain Description
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is a software supply chain security solution that combines three components: Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Package Firewall, and Software Supply Chain Intelligence (SSCI). The SCA component identifies vulnerabilities in software dependencies by mapping the complete dependency tree, including both direct and transitive dependencies. It uses CVE data and proprietary intelligence for vulnerability detection and provides AI-powered guidance for prioritization and remediation. The Package Firewall blocks malicious and risky packages before they enter the development pipeline. It monitors package registries including npm and PyPI, enforces custom policies, and detects threats such as typo-squatting and backdoored dependencies. The firewall integrates with CI/CD pipelines to prevent supply chain attacks. The SSCI component delivers real-time threat intelligence from a proprietary threat feed that continuously monitors open-source registries. It provides alerts on newly discovered malicious packages and supports compliance with regulations including DORA and GDPR through customizable policies. The platform generates Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and automated audit trails for compliance purposes. It integrates into development workflows to enable security checks without disrupting the development process.
