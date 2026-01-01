Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA Description
Heeler is a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool that focuses on runtime analysis and fixability-first vulnerability management for open-source dependencies. The platform evaluates whether library upgrades introduce breaking changes and provides guidance on safe upgrade paths. The tool performs runtime threat modeling to assess real-world risk by analyzing business impact, service relationships, level of compromise, exposure, and precise versioning of deployed code. It connects vulnerabilities to business-critical systems and service dependencies through runtime architecture modeling. Heeler automates the remediation lifecycle including identification, assignment, SLO tracking, and monitoring deployment to production environments. The platform detects when fixes are deployed and automatically closes associated tickets. It provides CI/CD guardrails that can block or flag risky dependencies at the pull request stage. The tool evaluates threat likelihood based on multiple data sources and provides changelog intelligence to help teams understand what has changed in library updates. It operates without requiring agents, tagging, or build modifications. Key capabilities include breaking change detection for library upgrades, ownership and SLA management with automated escalation, and integration with development workflows to reduce operational overhead while maintaining security posture.
