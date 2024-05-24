NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign Description

NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign is an automated code signing solution designed to manage and scale code signing processes for organizations. The product provides cryptographic signature capabilities to ensure software authenticity and protect against malware, data breaches, and ransomware attacks. The solution supports over 50 file types across multiple operating systems and platforms, with multi-certificate support for comprehensive signing operations. It offers both on-premise and SaaS deployment options with a pay-as-use pricing model based on signing licenses. CodeSign integrates with DevOps pipelines through command-line interface (CLI) and plugin-based integrations. The platform provides end-to-end automation for unified signing processes and includes full audit trails for tracking signing operations. Organizations can sign millions of files monthly, making it suitable for large-scale operations. The product addresses three primary use cases: device and firmware security for IoT devices through cryptographic signing, malware protection for internal applications when combined with whitelisting tools like Windows AppLocker, and establishing authorship and maintaining integrity through digital signatures for software distribution. CodeSign partners with Thales for secure code signing solutions and supports multiple certificate authorities. The platform provides complete visibility of code signing certificates and liberates development teams from manual code signing tasks while maintaining compliance with security standards.