Sonatype Intelligence Engine

Open source vulnerability intelligence engine analyzing 270M+ components

Sonatype Intelligence Engine Description

Sonatype Intelligence Engine is an open source vulnerability intelligence platform that analyzes and catalogs over 270 million open source components. The engine ingests data from multiple sources including GitHub commits, advisory websites, Google search alerts, OSS Index, and telemetry from 4 million instances of Nexus Repository Manager and 146 billion component requests from The Central Repository. The platform performs secondary expansion research to identify if newly discovered vulnerabilities exist in multiple libraries beyond the originally affected component. This research has associated vulnerabilities to 3 million more components than public databases over the past 5 years. The engine provides vulnerability intelligence 10X faster than the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and discovers 70% more open source vulnerabilities than alternative databases. It maintains a 0.01% false positive rate through validation by a dedicated research team. The platform uses AI and machine learning to continuously monitor and analyze the open source ecosystem. It provides remediation guidance with step-by-step instructions for developers to detect and fix vulnerabilities without code refactoring. The intelligence includes analysis of transitive dependencies and proprietary code for comprehensive threat coverage. Advanced Binary Fingerprints (ABF) technology examines component fingerprints rather than relying on file names and package manifests, enabling scanning of applications "as deployed" instead of "as declared" to identify embedded dependencies and actual open source risks.

Sonatype Intelligence Engine is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Binary Analysis, Dependency Scanning.

