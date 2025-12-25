SCANOSS Licence Dataset Logo

SCANOSS Licence Dataset Description

SCANOSS Licence Dataset is a software composition analysis tool that identifies open source license compliance risks in codebases. The tool detects declared and undeclared open source code, including reused and AI-generated code snippets, to help organizations understand license obligations, compatibility, attribution, and copyright requirements. The dataset operates through local agents that integrate into developer workflows without uploading code to external servers. The scanning engine extracts SBOM metadata and processes it for analysis while maintaining data sovereignty. Code analysis occurs locally, with only metadata transmitted via API to retrieve license information. The tool identifies hidden or unlicensed code snippets at the snippet level and assesses license compatibility across mixed dependencies. It supports all programming languages and can be deployed in multiple environments including IDEs, CI/CD pipelines, pre-commit hooks, and command-line interfaces. The license dataset addresses compliance challenges related to undeclared code reuse and AI-generated code that may introduce legal liabilities. Organizations can query the dataset to retrieve license obligations and compatibility insights for their software components.

Common questions about SCANOSS Licence Dataset including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SCANOSS Licence Dataset is Open source license compliance dataset for detecting code snippets & obligations. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, CI CD.

