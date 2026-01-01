Sonatype Nexus One Platform Logo

Sonatype Nexus One Platform

Unified platform for open source security, AI governance, and SBOM management

Application Security
Sonatype Nexus One Platform Description

Sonatype Nexus One Platform is a cloud-native software supply chain security solution that combines multiple capabilities for managing open source components and AI-assisted development. The platform includes six integrated products: Nexus Repository for centralized component and AI model management, Lifecycle for software composition analysis, Repository Firewall for blocking malicious packages, Guide for AI coding assistant governance, SBOM Manager for compliance, and Maven Central repository access. The platform provides open source intelligence based on component data analysis, malware detection capabilities through security research, and automated vulnerability identification and remediation workflows. It supports developers, DevOps, and DevSecOps teams with features designed to reduce rework time, limit infrastructure downtime risk, and accelerate remediation processes. The solution integrates into DevOps pipelines and development environments including IDEs and AI coding assistants. It offers centralized governance and automated workflows for managing open source dependencies and AI-generated code across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes reporting and analytics capabilities for tracking violations, vulnerabilities, and component usage across applications.

Sonatype Nexus One Platform is Unified platform for open source security, AI governance, and SBOM management developed by Sonatype. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Dependency Management, Malware Detection.

