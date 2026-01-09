Endor Labs Application Security Description

Endor Labs Application Security is a platform that uses AI agents and program analysis to identify security risks across code, dependencies, and container images. The platform builds a unified graph that maps relationships between code, dependencies, and containers with function-level reachability analysis to identify vulnerabilities. The system analyzes open source packages and examines over 150 risk factors covering security, health, and operational risk. It has indexed 4.5 million open source projects and billions of functions to understand code behavior and vulnerability locations. The platform performs dataflow and business logic analysis across the entire application stack. Endor Labs provides noise reduction capabilities, with case studies showing 95-99% reduction in false positives and non-actionable alerts. The platform supports various build systems and programming languages, including legacy codebases and modern monorepo architectures like Bazel. The solution integrates security analysis into the development workflow to identify risks during the commit process. It performs vulnerability analysis at the function level to determine which specific lines of code contain security issues. The platform is designed to scale security analysis across enterprise environments while minimizing developer disruption.