Endor Labs Application Security
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
Endor Labs Application Security
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Endor Labs Application Security is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Endor Labs Application Security Description
Endor Labs Application Security is a platform that uses AI agents and program analysis to identify security risks across code, dependencies, and container images. The platform builds a unified graph that maps relationships between code, dependencies, and containers with function-level reachability analysis to identify vulnerabilities. The system analyzes open source packages and examines over 150 risk factors covering security, health, and operational risk. It has indexed 4.5 million open source projects and billions of functions to understand code behavior and vulnerability locations. The platform performs dataflow and business logic analysis across the entire application stack. Endor Labs provides noise reduction capabilities, with case studies showing 95-99% reduction in false positives and non-actionable alerts. The platform supports various build systems and programming languages, including legacy codebases and modern monorepo architectures like Bazel. The solution integrates security analysis into the development workflow to identify risks during the commit process. It performs vulnerability analysis at the function level to determine which specific lines of code contain security issues. The platform is designed to scale security analysis across enterprise environments while minimizing developer disruption.
Endor Labs Application Security FAQ
Common questions about Endor Labs Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Endor Labs Application Security is AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security developed by Endor Labs. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Software Supply Chain, SCA.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership