JFrog Artifactory

Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform

JFrog Artifactory is a universal artifact repository manager that serves as a central hub for managing software packages, binaries, and dependencies across the software development lifecycle. The platform provides artifact management capabilities for various package types and integrates security scanning directly into the repository. The product includes supply chain security features with code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, contextualized security analysis, and risk prioritization. It offers Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and dependency scanning to identify vulnerabilities in open source components. JFrog Artifactory includes an AI/ML model registry for managing machine learning models throughout their lifecycle, from discovery and creation to deployment. The platform provides governance capabilities through JFrog AppTrust, which implements evidence-based policy gates across the software development lifecycle to ensure compliance and software integrity. The platform features an AI Catalog for centralized security and governance over AI workloads. It supports detection of compromised packages and supply chain attacks through integrated threat intelligence. The system provides attestation evidence collection and integrates with various tools across the SDLC. JFrog Artifactory is designed for enterprise environments and supports DevOps, DevSecOps, MLOps, and DevGovOps workflows. The platform aims to break down software delivery silos by providing a unified system of record for the software supply chain.

JFrog Artifactory is Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform developed by JFrog. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Artifact Management, Compliance.

