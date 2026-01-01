Sonatype SBOM Manager
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
Sonatype SBOM Manager
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
Sonatype SBOM Manager Description
Sonatype SBOM Manager is a software bill of materials management platform that automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance workflows. The platform supports CycloneDX and SPDX SBOM formats and provides continuous monitoring of first-party and third-party components for vulnerabilities, malware, and compliance gaps. The tool enables organizations to import and track SBOM inventory with full version history and traceability. It performs automated component scanning across multiple ecosystems, containers, AI models, commercial applications, hardware, and operating system components. The platform includes VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange) management capabilities for tracking vulnerability status and resolution throughout the software lifecycle. License management features include automated obligation workflows with actionable checklists for each component and license. The platform provides observed license detection across 13 ecosystems and maintains records of fulfilled open source license obligations. The solution offers policy-based compliance validations to meet organizational and regulatory standards including DORA, NIS2, PCI-DSS, CRA, SEBI, CERT-In, NZISM, and NIST SP 800-218. It includes dashboards for visualizing vulnerabilities, licenses, and policy violations across the software supply chain. AI governance capabilities allow inspection of AI components and Hugging Face models within SBOMs. The platform provides API-based automation for SBOM workflows and integrates with SDLC processes. Search functionality enables queries across vulnerabilities, AI models, licenses, and libraries for risk assessment.
Sonatype SBOM Manager FAQ
Common questions about Sonatype SBOM Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sonatype SBOM Manager is Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software developed by Sonatype. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership