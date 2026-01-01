Snyk AI Security Platform Logo

Snyk AI Security Platform

AI-powered developer security platform for SDLC code security & governance

Application Security
Commercial
Snyk AI Security Platform Description

Snyk AI Security Platform is a developer-centric security solution that provides security testing and governance across the software development lifecycle. The platform is built on AI-ready testing engines powered by DeepCode AI and includes a vulnerability database for identifying security issues. The platform addresses security challenges related to AI-generated code and AI applications by providing visibility into model usage and associated risks. It supports securing code generated by GenAI coding assistants and helps teams manage the increased code velocity that comes with AI-assisted development. The platform includes capabilities for vulnerability detection, prioritization based on application context and risk factors, and customizable security policies. It provides API access and includes an MCP Server to support AI integrations following industry standards. Native Snyk experiences can be embedded in partner solutions. The platform is designed for DevSecOps workflows, enabling development and operations teams to integrate security practices into their software delivery processes. It aims to provide visibility across the SDLC, automate security testing, and help developers understand and remediate security issues as part of their development workflow.

