Mend SCA Description

Mend SCA is a software composition analysis tool designed to identify and manage security risks in open source components. The product scans code repositories to detect known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies and provides visibility into software bill of materials (SBOM). The tool performs code scanning to find vulnerabilities in open source libraries and frameworks used within applications. It includes license compliance capabilities to manage risks associated with open source software licenses and ensure regulatory compliance. Mend SCA integrates with repository systems to provide continuous monitoring of dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform offers reachability analysis to determine whether vulnerable code paths are actually exploitable in the application context. The product supports dependency management workflows and can generate SBOMs for transparency into application components. It provides vulnerability intelligence from a proprietary database to help security teams prioritize remediation efforts. Mend SCA is part of the broader Mend application security platform, which includes additional capabilities for SAST, container security, and AI-powered code security. The tool is designed for enterprise development teams seeking to reduce open source risk while maintaining development velocity.