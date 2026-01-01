Mend SCA Logo

Mend SCA

SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Mend SCA Description

Mend SCA is a software composition analysis tool designed to identify and manage security risks in open source components. The product scans code repositories to detect known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies and provides visibility into software bill of materials (SBOM). The tool performs code scanning to find vulnerabilities in open source libraries and frameworks used within applications. It includes license compliance capabilities to manage risks associated with open source software licenses and ensure regulatory compliance. Mend SCA integrates with repository systems to provide continuous monitoring of dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform offers reachability analysis to determine whether vulnerable code paths are actually exploitable in the application context. The product supports dependency management workflows and can generate SBOMs for transparency into application components. It provides vulnerability intelligence from a proprietary database to help security teams prioritize remediation efforts. Mend SCA is part of the broader Mend application security platform, which includes additional capabilities for SAST, container security, and AI-powered code security. The tool is designed for enterprise development teams seeking to reduce open source risk while maintaining development velocity.

Mend SCA FAQ

Common questions about Mend SCA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mend SCA is SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities developed by Mend.io. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Dependency Management, License Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →