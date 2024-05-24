Black Duck Signal™
AI-powered application security platform for software development
Black Duck Signal™
AI-powered application security platform for software development
Black Duck Signal™ Description
Black Duck Signal is an application security platform designed to address security challenges in AI-driven software development environments. The product provides security capabilities that operate at the speed of modern development practices, particularly those incorporating AI-generated code. The platform is part of Black Duck's broader application security portfolio, which has been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for eight consecutive years. Black Duck Signal focuses on enabling organizations to maintain security standards while adopting AI-assisted development workflows. The solution addresses open source security and risk management, as evidenced by Black Duck's annual Open Source Security and Risk Analysis Report. The platform is designed to scale with enterprise software development needs, providing security controls that integrate into development pipelines. Black Duck Signal serves organizations across various industries including government, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and technology sectors. The platform aims to help security teams manage application security risks without slowing down development velocity in environments where AI tools are accelerating code generation and deployment cycles.
Black Duck Signal™ FAQ
Common questions about Black Duck Signal™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Black Duck Signal™ is AI-powered application security platform for software development developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Application Security.
