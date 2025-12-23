Jsmon 2.0 Logo

Jsmon 2.0 is a JavaScript security monitoring platform that scans web applications for vulnerabilities in third-party scripts and dependencies. The tool analyzes JavaScript files to detect threats at the application code layer, including vulnerable client-side functions, third-party dependencies, and misconfigured cloud assets. The platform provides URL scanning, domain scanning, and file scanning capabilities to identify security issues such as API key exposures, payment data skimming, and data exfiltration attempts. It monitors JavaScript resources loaded by web applications to detect compromised third-party scripts that could introduce supply chain attacks. Jsmon offers automated reconnaissance, authenticated scans, and IP rotation for security testing. The secret finder feature identifies exposed credentials and sensitive data within JavaScript files. The platform includes a JS Explorer for code analysis and supports custom templates for scanning workflows. Alert functionality integrates with collaboration tools to notify teams when vulnerabilities are detected. Users can configure alert rules to specify what to monitor and when alerts should trigger. The platform provides workspaces for team collaboration and dashboards for visualizing security posture across assets. The tool is designed for security researchers, bug bounty hunters, and enterprise security teams to identify JavaScript-based vulnerabilities before they reach production environments. It addresses compliance requirements related to third-party script security and helps organizations maintain visibility over their web application dependencies.

Jsmon 2.0 is JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts developed by JSmon. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Compliance.

