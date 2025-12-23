Jsmon 2.0
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Jsmon 2.0
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Jsmon 2.0 Description
Jsmon 2.0 is a JavaScript security monitoring platform that scans web applications for vulnerabilities in third-party scripts and dependencies. The tool analyzes JavaScript files to detect threats at the application code layer, including vulnerable client-side functions, third-party dependencies, and misconfigured cloud assets. The platform provides URL scanning, domain scanning, and file scanning capabilities to identify security issues such as API key exposures, payment data skimming, and data exfiltration attempts. It monitors JavaScript resources loaded by web applications to detect compromised third-party scripts that could introduce supply chain attacks. Jsmon offers automated reconnaissance, authenticated scans, and IP rotation for security testing. The secret finder feature identifies exposed credentials and sensitive data within JavaScript files. The platform includes a JS Explorer for code analysis and supports custom templates for scanning workflows. Alert functionality integrates with collaboration tools to notify teams when vulnerabilities are detected. Users can configure alert rules to specify what to monitor and when alerts should trigger. The platform provides workspaces for team collaboration and dashboards for visualizing security posture across assets. The tool is designed for security researchers, bug bounty hunters, and enterprise security teams to identify JavaScript-based vulnerabilities before they reach production environments. It addresses compliance requirements related to third-party script security and helps organizations maintain visibility over their web application dependencies.
Jsmon 2.0 FAQ
Common questions about Jsmon 2.0 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Jsmon 2.0 is JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts developed by JSmon. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership