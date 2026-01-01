Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a platform that detects and blocks malicious packages in software dependencies. The product scans for malware, typosquatting attacks, and supply chain threats across package registries including npm, yarn, and pnpm. The platform provides detection capabilities within minutes of malware emergence through proprietary threat intelligence. It offers multiple integration points including IDE plugins, command-line interface scanning, and package manager hooks to prevent malicious dependencies from entering codebases. Aikido includes a real-time threat feed that provides information about newly detected malware across various package registries. The platform sends alerts through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams when threats are identified. The Safe Chain feature hooks into package managers to block malicious dependencies during installation. The IDE plugin scans dependencies as developers type or install packages, blocking threats before they enter the codebase. The platform also provides dependency vulnerability scanning with automated pull request generation for fixes. It includes capabilities for detecting secrets, performing static application security testing, cloud security posture management, infrastructure as code scanning, dynamic application security testing, container image scanning, and generating software bills of materials (SBOMs).
