Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Description

Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a security tool that identifies vulnerabilities in third-party software libraries and open-source components used in applications. The tool operates across the software development lifecycle, performing analysis both at build-time in code repositories and at runtime during application execution. The solution supports over 30 programming languages and frameworks for static code scanning. It analyzes application dependencies to detect security vulnerabilities, license compliance issues, and exploitable paths in open-source components. The runtime analysis component provides execution context to reduce false positives compared to traditional static-only SCA tools. Contrast SCA identifies outdated libraries, tracks third-party license usage to prevent license violations, and provides remediation recommendations for discovered vulnerabilities. The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines and operational environments to enable continuous security monitoring throughout development and production phases. The platform includes capabilities for detecting vulnerable libraries during development, enabling developers to address issues before production deployment. It provides visibility into which application components are at risk and offers automated vulnerability remediation guidance to reduce manual overhead in security workflows.