Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform

Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is an application security solution that provides comprehensive security coverage across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes multiple security capabilities integrated into a unified system. The platform offers Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for scanning proprietary code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for managing open source security risks, and container security for protecting containerized applications. It includes Mend Renovate for automated dependency updates and management. The platform provides AI-powered application security features including AI model and agent risk management, AI red teaming for testing conversational AI systems, and real-time security for AI-generated code. It supports AI-based remediation workflows to automate vulnerability fixes. Additional capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), API security scanning, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and management, and end-of-life (EOL) support tracking. The platform offers reachability analysis to prioritize vulnerabilities based on whether vulnerable code is actually executed. The solution addresses open source license compliance, software supply chain security, and code scanning for known vulnerabilities. It provides repository integration capabilities and is designed for scalability across enterprise environments. The platform supports multiple programming languages and integrates with development workflows to enable security testing throughout the development process.

