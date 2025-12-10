Xygeni SCA Description

Xygeni SCA is a Software Composition Analysis tool that identifies and manages security risks in open source dependencies. The tool scans application dependencies for known vulnerabilities, malicious code patterns, and licensing issues. The platform provides vulnerability tracking with automated alerts through reporting channels and blocking capabilities before production deployment. It incorporates risk factors beyond CVE databases and CVSS scores to identify potentially risky packages that may not have published vulnerabilities. Xygeni SCA includes context-based vulnerability prioritization using factors such as business importance, reachability, internet exposure, and exploitability to reduce alert noise. The tool offers automated remediation through intelligent pull requests that upgrade dependencies to vulnerability-free versions. The malware detection capability analyzes new and updated open source packages in real-time to identify zero-day malware and suspicious code patterns. It provides early warning systems and quarantine functionality to prevent malicious packages from entering the application supply chain. Additional features include breaking change detection for dependency upgrades, license risk management for regulatory compliance, and SBOM generation in SPDX or CycloneDX formats. The tool integrates remediation workflows with developer tools and issue tracking systems to provide vulnerability context within existing workflows.