Xygeni SCA
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
Xygeni SCA
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
Xygeni SCA Description
Xygeni SCA is a Software Composition Analysis tool that identifies and manages security risks in open source dependencies. The tool scans application dependencies for known vulnerabilities, malicious code patterns, and licensing issues. The platform provides vulnerability tracking with automated alerts through reporting channels and blocking capabilities before production deployment. It incorporates risk factors beyond CVE databases and CVSS scores to identify potentially risky packages that may not have published vulnerabilities. Xygeni SCA includes context-based vulnerability prioritization using factors such as business importance, reachability, internet exposure, and exploitability to reduce alert noise. The tool offers automated remediation through intelligent pull requests that upgrade dependencies to vulnerability-free versions. The malware detection capability analyzes new and updated open source packages in real-time to identify zero-day malware and suspicious code patterns. It provides early warning systems and quarantine functionality to prevent malicious packages from entering the application supply chain. Additional features include breaking change detection for dependency upgrades, license risk management for regulatory compliance, and SBOM generation in SPDX or CycloneDX formats. The tool integrates remediation workflows with developer tools and issue tracking systems to provide vulnerability context within existing workflows.
Xygeni SCA FAQ
Common questions about Xygeni SCA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Xygeni SCA is SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation developed by Xygeni. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SCA, Vulnerability Management, Malware Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals