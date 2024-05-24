Scantist TrustX
Scantist TrustX Description
Scantist TrustX is an application security platform that focuses on software supply chain security and vulnerability management. The platform analyzes open-source components and generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to identify security risks across the software development lifecycle. The product uses AI-driven vulnerability prioritization to reduce security noise and help teams focus on actionable risks. It provides binary vulnerability profiling capabilities and supports continuous compliance validation against regulatory requirements. TrustX integrates into DevSecOps workflows with automated orchestration capabilities. The platform includes threat modeling functionality and offensive security simulation features. It addresses open-source governance and risk mitigation for organizations managing dependencies. The platform has analyzed over 150 million open-source components and is designed to work from design phase through runtime. Scantist offers additional products including AgentX for compliance automation (with PAIStrike and SBOMAgent tools) and a Research Hub that collaborates with universities and researchers. The company serves various industries including automotive, financial services, and technology sectors, with customers ranging from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The platform aims to help organizations reduce vulnerability backlogs and achieve compliance certifications required by global regulators.
Scantist TrustX FAQ
Common questions about Scantist TrustX including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
