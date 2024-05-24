Scantist TrustX Logo

Scantist TrustX

AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt

Application Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Scantist TrustX Description

Scantist TrustX is an application security platform that focuses on software supply chain security and vulnerability management. The platform analyzes open-source components and generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to identify security risks across the software development lifecycle. The product uses AI-driven vulnerability prioritization to reduce security noise and help teams focus on actionable risks. It provides binary vulnerability profiling capabilities and supports continuous compliance validation against regulatory requirements. TrustX integrates into DevSecOps workflows with automated orchestration capabilities. The platform includes threat modeling functionality and offensive security simulation features. It addresses open-source governance and risk mitigation for organizations managing dependencies. The platform has analyzed over 150 million open-source components and is designed to work from design phase through runtime. Scantist offers additional products including AgentX for compliance automation (with PAIStrike and SBOMAgent tools) and a Research Hub that collaborates with universities and researchers. The company serves various industries including automotive, financial services, and technology sectors, with customers ranging from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The platform aims to help organizations reduce vulnerability backlogs and achieve compliance certifications required by global regulators.

Scantist TrustX FAQ

Common questions about Scantist TrustX including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Scantist TrustX is AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt developed by Scantist. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Binary Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox