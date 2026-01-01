Fluid Attacks SCA Description

Fluid Attacks SCA is a software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities in third-party libraries and dependencies within applications. The tool provides detailed mappings of dependency trees to visualize component relationships and continuously scans for known vulnerabilities in open source and third-party components. The solution integrates with Git repositories through OAuth authentication, supporting platforms including GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. Setup takes approximately 10 minutes to begin scanning code repositories. The tool generates detailed inventories of all components and dependencies used in applications, enabling teams to track and manage their software supply chain. It identifies vulnerable components and provides information to help prevent supply chain attacks. Fluid Attacks SCA includes IDE plugins for vulnerability management directly within development environments. The tool is part of a broader continuous hacking platform that combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, DAST, CSPM, and penetration testing as a service. The platform offers AI-assisted remediation suggestions for identified vulnerabilities and includes support from security experts. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines with the ability to break builds when security issues are detected, preventing unsafe deployments to production environments. The solution supports compliance checking against international security standards and provides reattack capabilities to verify successful remediation of identified vulnerabilities.