Fluid Attacks SCA Logo

Fluid Attacks SCA

SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Fluid Attacks SCA Description

Fluid Attacks SCA is a software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities in third-party libraries and dependencies within applications. The tool provides detailed mappings of dependency trees to visualize component relationships and continuously scans for known vulnerabilities in open source and third-party components. The solution integrates with Git repositories through OAuth authentication, supporting platforms including GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. Setup takes approximately 10 minutes to begin scanning code repositories. The tool generates detailed inventories of all components and dependencies used in applications, enabling teams to track and manage their software supply chain. It identifies vulnerable components and provides information to help prevent supply chain attacks. Fluid Attacks SCA includes IDE plugins for vulnerability management directly within development environments. The tool is part of a broader continuous hacking platform that combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, DAST, CSPM, and penetration testing as a service. The platform offers AI-assisted remediation suggestions for identified vulnerabilities and includes support from security experts. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines with the ability to break builds when security issues are detected, preventing unsafe deployments to production environments. The solution supports compliance checking against international security standards and provides reattack capabilities to verify successful remediation of identified vulnerabilities.

Fluid Attacks SCA FAQ

Common questions about Fluid Attacks SCA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fluid Attacks SCA is SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies developed by Fluid Attacks. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Compliance, Dependency Scanning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →