RapidFort Healthcare Security Description

RapidFort Healthcare Security is a software security platform designed for healthcare organizations, medical device manufacturers, and digital health platforms. The product addresses vulnerability management and attack surface reduction across cloud, hybrid, and clinical environments. The platform provides curated container images that are hardened according to STIG and CIS standards, with FIPS validation. It includes binary scanning capabilities to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) artifacts. The solution performs vulnerability analysis using a proprietary RapidRisk scoring system to prioritize exploitable CVEs. It detects configuration drift across registries, pipelines, and clusters. The platform removes unused libraries and binaries from software components without requiring code changes or causing downtime. RapidFort supports compliance requirements for HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, FDA 21 CFR cybersecurity readiness, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. It provides audit-ready evidence including SBOMs, RBOMs, and CIS/STIG baseline checks for regulatory reviews and third-party security assessments. The platform operates across multiple deployment environments including cloud infrastructure, on-premises systems, and medical device ecosystems. It maintains a library of over 17,000 hardened container images aligned with NIST standards.