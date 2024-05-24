Loading...
Appknox SBOM is a binary-based Software Bill of Materials generation tool for mobile applications. The product analyzes iOS and Android application binaries to create comprehensive inventories of software components, libraries, and frameworks. The tool performs automated component analysis to identify outdated versions, detect component-level vulnerabilities with criticality ratings, and provide visibility into libraries and frameworks integrated within mobile applications. It generates reports that include vulnerability status, risk scores, and information about available component updates. The SBOM generation process involves uploading binary files (APK/IPA), triggering comprehensive assessment with SAST, reviewing vulnerabilities, and remediating issues based on priority. The product supports OWASP CycloneDX format for compliance purposes. The platform provides centralized asset inventory management and tracks data destinations including unauthorized APIs and endpoints. It identifies components that were previously flagged for removal but remain present in applications. The tool addresses supply chain security by assessing third-party vendor risks and detecting vulnerable components. It supports compliance monitoring and reporting for security regulations. The product is designed for security researchers, CISOs, DevOps managers, solution architects, developers, and engineering teams working on mobile application security.
Common questions about Appknox SBOM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Appknox SBOM is Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis developed by Appknox. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SBOM, Supply Chain Security, Android Security.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Ossprey is a software supply chain security platform that uses AI-powered scanning to detect malicious open source code and prevent supply chain attacks through automated policy enforcement and dependency analysis.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox