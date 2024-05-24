Appknox SBOM Description

Appknox SBOM is a binary-based Software Bill of Materials generation tool for mobile applications. The product analyzes iOS and Android application binaries to create comprehensive inventories of software components, libraries, and frameworks. The tool performs automated component analysis to identify outdated versions, detect component-level vulnerabilities with criticality ratings, and provide visibility into libraries and frameworks integrated within mobile applications. It generates reports that include vulnerability status, risk scores, and information about available component updates. The SBOM generation process involves uploading binary files (APK/IPA), triggering comprehensive assessment with SAST, reviewing vulnerabilities, and remediating issues based on priority. The product supports OWASP CycloneDX format for compliance purposes. The platform provides centralized asset inventory management and tracks data destinations including unauthorized APIs and endpoints. It identifies components that were previously flagged for removal but remain present in applications. The tool addresses supply chain security by assessing third-party vendor risks and detecting vulnerable components. It supports compliance monitoring and reporting for security regulations. The product is designed for security researchers, CISOs, DevOps managers, solution architects, developers, and engineering teams working on mobile application security.