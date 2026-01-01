Datadog Software Composition Analysis Logo

Datadog Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Datadog Software Composition Analysis Description

Datadog Software Composition Analysis is a tool that identifies security vulnerabilities and risks in open-source dependencies and third-party libraries used in applications. The product scans software components to detect known vulnerabilities, license compliance issues, and outdated packages. The tool integrates with Datadog's broader security and observability platform, allowing teams to correlate vulnerability data with application performance metrics and runtime behavior. It provides visibility into the software bill of materials (SBOM) and helps development and security teams understand their dependency risk exposure. Software Composition Analysis operates as part of Datadog's Code Security suite, working alongside other application security testing capabilities like SAST and IAST. The tool supports continuous monitoring of dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle, from development through production environments. The product aims to help organizations manage open-source security risks by providing actionable insights into vulnerable components, enabling teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on actual usage and exposure in their applications.

Datadog Software Composition Analysis FAQ

Common questions about Datadog Software Composition Analysis including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Datadog Software Composition Analysis is SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies developed by Datadog. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, DEVSECOPS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →