Datadog Software Composition Analysis Description

Datadog Software Composition Analysis is a tool that identifies security vulnerabilities and risks in open-source dependencies and third-party libraries used in applications. The product scans software components to detect known vulnerabilities, license compliance issues, and outdated packages. The tool integrates with Datadog's broader security and observability platform, allowing teams to correlate vulnerability data with application performance metrics and runtime behavior. It provides visibility into the software bill of materials (SBOM) and helps development and security teams understand their dependency risk exposure. Software Composition Analysis operates as part of Datadog's Code Security suite, working alongside other application security testing capabilities like SAST and IAST. The tool supports continuous monitoring of dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle, from development through production environments. The product aims to help organizations manage open-source security risks by providing actionable insights into vulnerable components, enabling teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on actual usage and exposure in their applications.