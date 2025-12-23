Raven Runtime Application Protection
Raven Runtime Application Protection Description
Raven Runtime Application Protection is a runtime application security platform that monitors application behavior at runtime to identify and prevent security threats. The platform provides function-level runtime reachability analysis to determine if vulnerable functions in open-source libraries and OS packages are actually executed, enabling teams to de-prioritize 97-99% of vulnerabilities that pose no real risk. The solution includes Runtime SCA for vulnerability management, Runtime ADR (Application Detection and Response) for detecting and responding to exploit attempts including CVE-less threats, and Runtime Prevention capabilities for exploit prevention without code changes. The platform monitors all libraries at runtime and detects deviations from normal activity, triggering alerts and application-level forensics when anomalies occur. Raven operates across Kubernetes clusters, containers, and compute instances in multi-cloud environments including AWS, GCP, and Azure. The platform supports major programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript, Go, Ruby, C, C++, .NET, Rust, Scala, and PHP. Deployment takes approximately 5 minutes with minimal instrumentation required and is designed for production environments with minimal CPU overhead. The solution provides visibility into application behavior at runtime, differentiating it from shift-left tools that scan code statically and traditional runtime solutions that treat applications as black boxes without internal visibility.
Raven Runtime Application Protection FAQ
Common questions about Raven Runtime Application Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
