Raven Runtime Application Protection Logo

Raven Runtime Application Protection

Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Raven Runtime Application Protection Description

Raven Runtime Application Protection is a runtime application security platform that monitors application behavior at runtime to identify and prevent security threats. The platform provides function-level runtime reachability analysis to determine if vulnerable functions in open-source libraries and OS packages are actually executed, enabling teams to de-prioritize 97-99% of vulnerabilities that pose no real risk. The solution includes Runtime SCA for vulnerability management, Runtime ADR (Application Detection and Response) for detecting and responding to exploit attempts including CVE-less threats, and Runtime Prevention capabilities for exploit prevention without code changes. The platform monitors all libraries at runtime and detects deviations from normal activity, triggering alerts and application-level forensics when anomalies occur. Raven operates across Kubernetes clusters, containers, and compute instances in multi-cloud environments including AWS, GCP, and Azure. The platform supports major programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript, Go, Ruby, C, C++, .NET, Rust, Scala, and PHP. Deployment takes approximately 5 minutes with minimal instrumentation required and is designed for production environments with minimal CPU overhead. The solution provides visibility into application behavior at runtime, differentiating it from shift-left tools that scan code statically and traditional runtime solutions that treat applications as black boxes without internal visibility.

Raven Runtime Application Protection FAQ

Common questions about Raven Runtime Application Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Raven Runtime Application Protection is Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention developed by Raven. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud Security, Container Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →