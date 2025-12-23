Raven Runtime Application Protection Description

Raven Runtime Application Protection is a runtime application security platform that monitors application behavior at runtime to identify and prevent security threats. The platform provides function-level runtime reachability analysis to determine if vulnerable functions in open-source libraries and OS packages are actually executed, enabling teams to de-prioritize 97-99% of vulnerabilities that pose no real risk. The solution includes Runtime SCA for vulnerability management, Runtime ADR (Application Detection and Response) for detecting and responding to exploit attempts including CVE-less threats, and Runtime Prevention capabilities for exploit prevention without code changes. The platform monitors all libraries at runtime and detects deviations from normal activity, triggering alerts and application-level forensics when anomalies occur. Raven operates across Kubernetes clusters, containers, and compute instances in multi-cloud environments including AWS, GCP, and Azure. The platform supports major programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript, Go, Ruby, C, C++, .NET, Rust, Scala, and PHP. Deployment takes approximately 5 minutes with minimal instrumentation required and is designed for production environments with minimal CPU overhead. The solution provides visibility into application behavior at runtime, differentiating it from shift-left tools that scan code statically and traditional runtime solutions that treat applications as black boxes without internal visibility.