Lineaje Gold Open Source Description

Lineaje provides a comprehensive software supply chain security platform that addresses security, compliance, and integrity across the software development lifecycle. The platform consists of multiple integrated products: Gold Open Source enables sourcing of high-integrity, safe, and transparent open-source packages and container images. SCA360 unifies multiple scanners and provides contextual analysis for source code, Artifactory, and containers to identify software supply chain security risks at every development stage. SBOM360 uses agentic AI to autonomously find and fix risks throughout the development lifecycle, creating a self-healing software supply chain. SBOM360 Hub manages the complete SBOM lifecycle from creation to decommissioning, supporting software governance, continuous compliance, and operational efficiency to meet federal government guidelines and regulations. Third Party Risk Manager analyzes software from vendors by ingesting vendor SBOMs, automatically detecting security policy violations, and facilitating communication with vendors for compliance verification or remediation. Lineaje AI optimizes software supply chain security through AI agents that simplify version comparisons, generate reports, accelerate analysis and searching, and enable compatibility analysis at scale. The platform provides continuous monitoring, automated vulnerability detection, and compliance management capabilities for organizations managing complex software supply chains.