Lineaje SBOM360 Description

Lineaje SBOM360 is a software supply chain security platform that uses agentic AI to identify and remediate security issues across the development lifecycle. The platform provides Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities to analyze open-source components and dependencies. The platform automatically scans source code repositories and containers to detect vulnerabilities, tamperable components, and other security issues. It generates risk scores and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their impact to help security teams focus on the most critical issues. SBOM360 includes automated remediation capabilities that can generate fix plans for vulnerabilities in minutes. The platform offers self-healing functionality for both source code and containers, automatically finding compatible updates for direct dependencies and generating secure container clones. After approval, it can auto-fix vulnerabilities without manual intervention. The platform provides visibility into application risk levels and helps justify software maintenance investments by showing the direct impact of remediation on software quality and operational resilience. It supports continuous scanning and monitoring of the software supply chain to maintain compliance with global regulations and security standards.