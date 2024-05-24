Check Point CloudGuard Spectral
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral Description
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool that scans codebases for open source software vulnerabilities and security issues. The product performs continuous scanning of repositories to identify vulnerabilities in OSS packages and dependencies. The tool scans code as early as the pre-commit stage and blocks malicious OSS packages. It performs local scanning without requiring code to be uploaded to external servers. The platform provides automated remediation capabilities and threat intelligence for identified vulnerabilities. CloudGuard Spectral integrates with CI/CD pipelines and version control repositories. It offers preconfigured SCA scanning policies as well as the ability to implement custom security policies. The tool includes automated dependency management for OSS packages. The platform provides reporting and alerting capabilities for detected code vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. It is designed to integrate into existing development workflows with support for various CI platforms and build system plugins. CloudGuard Spectral combines Check Point's cloud security capabilities with SCA functionality to provide visibility into software supply chain risks.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral FAQ
Common questions about Check Point CloudGuard Spectral including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies developed by Spectral. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with SCA, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD.
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