Wiz Supply Chain Security Description

Wiz Supply Chain Security is a cloud-native platform that provides software composition analysis and software bill of materials capabilities to secure the software supply chain. The platform offers agentless visibility into software components across container images, virtual machine images, infrastructure-as-code templates, and code repositories. The solution scans packages, open-source libraries, and their versions to generate comprehensive SBOMs. It identifies vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposed secrets in first-party, open-source, and third-party components throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates security scanning at multiple stages, including IDE environments, code repositories, and CI/CD pipelines. It provides container and VM image scanning, infrastructure-as-code scanning, and runtime security verification. The solution includes admission controller capabilities for Kubernetes environments to enforce security policies. Wiz Supply Chain Security enables organizations to implement a unified security policy from build to runtime, providing remediation guidance for detected risks. The platform operates as part of the broader Wiz cloud security platform, offering centralized visibility and risk assessment across cloud environments.