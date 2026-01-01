Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management Description
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management is a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management platform that provides visibility into software dependencies and vulnerabilities across codebases. The platform generates and manages SBOMs for software projects, tracking both direct and transitive dependencies. The tool offers a Global SBOM Search capability that allows organizations to search for packages with known vulnerabilities across multiple projects simultaneously. This feature enables rapid identification of affected systems during zero-day vulnerability events. The platform supports multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories, accommodating complex project structures with diverse technology stacks. It identifies and categorizes dependencies as either direct or transitive, providing detailed insights into the complete software stack composition. Flyingduck automates dependency tracking across all projects and provides centralized security reporting with actionable insights. The platform includes real-time vulnerability detection capabilities for all packages in the software inventory. The solution is designed to support shift-left security practices, enabling organizations to identify and address vulnerabilities earlier in the development lifecycle. It aims to help maintain transparency in code dependencies and support compliance requirements through comprehensive dependency documentation.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management FAQ
Common questions about Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management is SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities developed by Flyingduck. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Compliance.
