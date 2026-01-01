OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain Description
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is a security solution designed to protect the software development lifecycle from supply chain threats. The product addresses risks associated with third-party code, open-source dependencies, and container images. The solution generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for third-party components, providing visibility into software dependencies and packages. It exports SBOM data in CycloneDX and SPDX formats to support compliance requirements including SOC2 and ISO 27001. For container security, the product assesses malware, vulnerabilities, and risks across all layers of container images. It uses multiscanning technology with 30+ antivirus engines to detect malware in source code, build artifacts, and containers. The product includes Proactive DLP functionality to identify hard-coded secrets, credentials, passwords, tokens, and API keys embedded in source code and containers. Automated vulnerability scanning integrates into the SDLC to identify and assess risks in third-party components. MetaDefender Software Supply Chain integrates with source code repositories and container registries. It supports flexible workflows that allow developers to schedule scans or trigger actions based on their development processes. The solution offers standalone and per-user licensing options.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain FAQ
Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection developed by OPSWAT. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Container Security, Data Loss Prevention.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership