Aqua Software Supply Chain Security Logo

Aqua Software Supply Chain Security

Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aqua Software Supply Chain Security Description

Aqua Software Supply Chain Security provides protection across the software development lifecycle from code to production. The platform scans source code, container images, and infrastructure as code to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposed secrets, and malware at every release phase. The solution monitors DevOps tools and CI/CD pipelines to detect security posture issues and misconfigurations. It analyzes open-source dependencies and grades packages based on quality, maintainability, popularity, and risk factors. Organizations can set and enforce quality standards for open-source code additions. The platform generates digitally signed Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and implements integrity gates to validate artifacts throughout CI/CD pipelines. It provides static pipeline analysis for GitHub Actions, Bitbucket Pipeline, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI, and other CI/CD platforms to identify improper configurations. CI/CD posture management capabilities enable organizations to audit privileges across the SDLC, enforce least privilege access policies, and implement separation of duties. The solution integrates with IDEs, source code management tools, CI pipelines, and cloud environment repositories to deliver in-workflow alerts. Scanning is powered by Aqua Trivy Premium for consistent results throughout the SDLC. The platform connects code-level findings to runtime security events, enabling teams to trace issues down to specific lines of code for remediation.

Aqua Software Supply Chain Security FAQ

Common questions about Aqua Software Supply Chain Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Cloud Native, Container Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →