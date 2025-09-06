Ossprey is a software supply chain security platform that focuses on detecting malicious open source code and securing development environments. The platform provides deep supply chain insight by mapping every dependency and inspecting source code at the repository level to verify trust and integrity before build or deployment processes. The tool features a proprietary AI code scanner designed to identify malicious or risky packages in real-time, specifically targeting threats commonly found in open source ecosystems. It offers automated policy enforcement and early warning indicators tailored to specific technology stacks to prevent malicious code from entering development environments. Ossprey operates as a cybersecurity platform that analyzes open source dependencies and provides threat intelligence related to software supply chain risks. The service includes monitoring capabilities for domain resurrection attacks, zombie dependencies, and other supply chain vulnerabilities that can affect software development workflows. The platform targets both engineers and CISOs, providing different use cases for technical implementation and executive oversight of software supply chain security programs. It offers dashboard access for users to monitor their software supply chain security posture and manage detected threats.
