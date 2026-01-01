MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis Description

MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a tool that identifies security vulnerabilities, licensing risks, and outdated libraries in open-source dependencies used within applications. The tool provides real-time detection of security issues by scanning direct and transitive dependencies across package managers including npm, Maven, and PyPI. The solution generates a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to track open-source components across source code, binaries, containers, and CI/CD pipelines. It cross-references vulnerabilities with the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and vendor advisories to identify known CVEs and provides exploitability scoring for risk prioritization. MatosSphere SCA detects license types such as GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses to identify compliance violations. The tool includes AI-powered scanning capabilities designed to reduce false positives in vulnerability detection. The platform scans compiled binaries, Docker images, and Kubernetes clusters to identify hidden open-source components in containerized environments. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines, Git repositories, and development environments to automate security checks during the development process. The tool provides automated patch recommendations, secure version suggestions, and can generate pull requests for remediation. It maintains audit logs that track changes in open-source dependencies including security fixes and license modifications. The solution includes continuous monitoring capabilities that track emerging threats from vulnerability databases and exploit repositories.