Lineaje SBOM360 Hub Description

Lineaje SBOM360 Hub is a platform for managing Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) throughout their entire lifecycle, from creation to decommissioning. The platform provides centralized control for generating, publishing, and tracking SBOMs with built-in privacy and access controls. The solution validates SBOMs against NTIA compliance requirements and industry regulations, automatically assessing compliance status across software portfolios. It supports SKU-to-SBOM mapping to link SBOMs to specific product identifiers and maintains an automated evidence repository for software attestation. The platform includes integrated VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange) and CSAF (Common Security Advisory Framework) document management, creating a centralized repository mapped to each SBOM. It enables secure sharing of SBOMs with customers, distributors, and resellers through controlled access mechanisms. SBOM360 Hub supports CycloneDX format for SBOM files and provides generative AI-powered search capabilities for querying SBOMs. The platform includes version tracking to monitor compliance improvements over time and offers fast scanning capabilities that can analyze 10,000 software components in approximately 2 minutes. The solution addresses software governance, continuous compliance, and operational efficiency requirements for organizations managing complex software supply chains and multiple stakeholder relationships.