Sec1 Scopy
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
Sec1 Scopy
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
Sec1 Scopy Description
Sec1 Scopy is a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool that identifies vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies and software supply chains. The platform scans open-source libraries and components to detect known vulnerabilities in both direct and transitive dependencies. The tool uses AI-driven insights to prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity and exploitability. It provides automated remediation guidance to resolve identified issues. Scopy includes dependency tree analysis capabilities and tracing functionality to track vulnerability paths. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines and supports multiple programming languages including Java, Python, Node.js, Go, Ruby, Swift, and C. It offers continuous monitoring of software components and maintains a vulnerability database of over 320,000 entries. Scopy provides reporting capabilities that vary by tier, from basic to detailed reports. The tool includes open-source license scanning functionality. It offers integration with various development tools, version control systems, communication platforms, and cloud environments. The product is available in three tiers: Basic (20 project scans per month with community support), Professional (unlimited scans with priority support), and Enterprise (unlimited scans with enterprise support). The platform includes SAST and DAST capabilities bundled with the SCA offering.
Sec1 Scopy FAQ
Common questions about Sec1 Scopy including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sec1 Scopy is AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation developed by Sec1. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership