Sec1 Scopy

AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation

Application Security
Commercial
Sec1 Scopy is a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool that identifies vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies and software supply chains. The platform scans open-source libraries and components to detect known vulnerabilities in both direct and transitive dependencies. The tool uses AI-driven insights to prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity and exploitability. It provides automated remediation guidance to resolve identified issues. Scopy includes dependency tree analysis capabilities and tracing functionality to track vulnerability paths. The platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines and supports multiple programming languages including Java, Python, Node.js, Go, Ruby, Swift, and C. It offers continuous monitoring of software components and maintains a vulnerability database of over 320,000 entries. Scopy provides reporting capabilities that vary by tier, from basic to detailed reports. The tool includes open-source license scanning functionality. It offers integration with various development tools, version control systems, communication platforms, and cloud environments. The product is available in three tiers: Basic (20 project scans per month with community support), Professional (unlimited scans with priority support), and Enterprise (unlimited scans with enterprise support). The platform includes SAST and DAST capabilities bundled with the SCA offering.

Sec1 Scopy is AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation developed by Sec1. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, CI CD.

